Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (2-11) play the Indiana Fever (5-9) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup will start at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Fever vs. Mercury