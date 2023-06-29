The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Astros.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .237 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 14 walks.

DeJong is batting .250 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 31 of 53 games this year (58.5%) DeJong has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).

In 12 games this season, he has homered (22.6%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 26.4% of his games this year, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.5% of his games this season (22 of 53), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 31 .211 AVG .255 .274 OBP .317 .421 SLG .500 6 XBH 13 5 HR 7 10 RBI 15 26/5 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings