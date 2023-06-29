Paul Goldschmidt -- 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on June 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.378), slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (87) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 25th in slugging.

In 51 of 77 games this season (66.2%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (36.4%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (13.0%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.1% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .295 AVG .282 .413 OBP .344 .511 SLG .479 16 XBH 18 7 HR 7 20 RBI 22 43/26 K/BB 33/16 5 SB 3

