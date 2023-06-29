2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Tony Finau, the defending champ, is the favorite (+1200) at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic ($8.8M purse), from June 29 - July 2 at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.
Want to place a bet on the Rocket Mortgage Classic? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Rocket Mortgage Classic First Round Information
- Start Time: 6:45 AM ET
- Venue: Detroit Golf Club
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
Rocket Mortgage Classic Best Odds to Win
Tony Finau
- Tee Time: 7:40 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Finau Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Travelers Championship
|45th
|-9
|14
|69-66-66-70
|U.S. Open
|32nd
|+3
|204
|68-69-72-74
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|+2
|-
|72-70
Click here to bet on Finau at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Rickie Fowler
- Tee Time: 7:40 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Fowler Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Travelers Championship
|13th
|-16
|7
|70-65-60-69
|U.S. Open
|5th
|-5
|196
|62-68-70-75
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9th
|-2
|5
|72-68-74-72
Click here to bet on Fowler with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Collin Morikawa
- Tee Time: 7:29 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Morikawa Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|-3
|-
|74-63
|U.S. Open
|14th
|-2
|199
|71-69-69-69
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|-4
|-
|71-73-68
Want to place a bet on Morikawa in the Rocket Mortgage Classic? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Justin Thomas
- Tee Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Thomas Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Travelers Championship
|9th
|-17
|6
|70-64-62-67
|U.S. Open
|MC
|+14
|-
|73-81
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|+6
|-
|75-75
Think Thomas can win the Rocket Mortgage Classic? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Sung-Jae Im
- Tee Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1800
Im Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Travelers Championship
|29th
|-12
|11
|65-67-67-69
|U.S. Open
|MC
|+6
|-
|71-75
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41st
|+4
|11
|70-76-67-79
Click here to bet on Im at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1800
|Max Homa
|+1800
|Keegan Bradley
|+2800
|Cameron Davis
|+3300
|Ludvig Aberg
|+4000
|Byeong-Hun An
|+5000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+5000
|Austin Eckroat
|+5000
|Alex Smalley
|+5000
|Sepp Straka
|+5000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.