As of December 31 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +12500, make them the fourth-longest shot in the league.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

Titans games went over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per contest.

The Titans had three wins at home last year and four on the road.

When favored last season Tennessee had just two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Henry also had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero TDs.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Tannehill ran for 98 yards and two TDs.

Chris Moore had 48 receptions for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Texans.

In the passing game, Chigoziem Okonkwo scored three TDs, hauling in 32 balls for 450 yards (26.5 per game).

Kevin Byard had four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +3000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1800 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

Odds are current as of June 29 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.