Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on June 30 at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is hitting .248 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Carlson has recorded a hit in 27 of 45 games this year (60.0%), including seven multi-hit games (15.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 45), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this season (26.7%), Carlson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 of 45 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|.253
|AVG
|.242
|.340
|OBP
|.304
|.410
|SLG
|.387
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|16/9
|K/BB
|17/3
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.60 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino (1-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .271 batting average against him.
