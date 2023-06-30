MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, June 30
Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Friday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Twins' Pablo Lopez taking on the Orioles' Dean Kremer.
Keep scrolling to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the docket for June 30.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Guardians at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-4) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will give the start to Justin Steele (8-2) when the teams face off Friday.
|CLE: Quantrill
|CHC: Steele
|11 (59.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (79 IP)
|5.61
|ERA
|2.62
|5.2
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -165
- CLE Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Reds Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-4) to the hill as they play the Reds, who will give the start to Graham Ashcraft (3-6) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|SD: Lugo
|CIN: Ashcraft
|10 (51.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (69 IP)
|4.01
|ERA
|7.17
|8.2
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Padres at Reds
- SD Odds to Win: -140
- CIN Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Padres at Reds
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (5-6) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will give the start to Cristopher Sanchez (0-1) when the clubs meet Friday.
|WSH: Gray
|PHI: Sanchez
|16 (89.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (13.1 IP)
|3.43
|ERA
|4.05
|7.9
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -175
- WSH Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-7) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Osvaldo Bido (0-1) when the teams meet on Friday.
|MIL: Peralta
|PIT: Bido
|15 (81.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (15.2 IP)
|4.54
|ERA
|3.45
|9.8
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Pirates
- MIL Odds to Win: -145
- PIT Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Lopez (3-5) to the hill as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Kremer (8-3) when the teams play Friday.
|MIN: Lopez
|BAL: Kremer
|16 (96 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (88 IP)
|4.41
|ERA
|4.50
|11.3
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Twins at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -115
- MIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send James Paxton (3-1) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Jose Berrios (8-5) for the game between the teams Friday.
|BOS: Paxton
|TOR: Berrios
|8 (42.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (95 IP)
|3.19
|ERA
|3.60
|11.5
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -145
- BOS Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Mets Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (5-2) to the bump as they take on the Mets, who will give the start to Carlos Carrasco (2-3) when the clubs face off Friday.
|SF: Cobb
|NYM: Carrasco
|14 (78.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (48 IP)
|3.09
|ERA
|6.19
|8.7
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Giants at Mets
- SF Odds to Win: -120
- NYM Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Bryan Hoeing (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Mike Soroka (0-0) for the game between the clubs on Friday.
|MIA: Hoeing
|ATL: Soroka
|18 (35 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|2.31
|ERA
|-
|7.5
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Marlins at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Ronel Blanco (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Jon Gray (6-3) when the clubs face off Friday.
|HOU: Blanco
|TEX: Gray
|13 (35 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (81 IP)
|4.63
|ERA
|2.89
|9.5
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Astros at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -165
- HOU Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Astros at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (3-1) to the bump as they take on the Royals, who will look to Alec Marsh (0-0) when the teams face off Friday.
|LAD: Miller
|KC: Marsh
|6 (32.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|4.13
|ERA
|-
|8.5
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Royals
- LAD Odds to Win: -225
- KC Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-5) to the hill as they face the Rockies, who will look to Austin Gomber (5-7) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|DET: Lorenzen
|COL: Gomber
|13 (77 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (77 IP)
|3.97
|ERA
|7.01
|6.8
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Rockies
- DET Odds to Win: -115
- COL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 11.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-2) to the mound as they play the Cardinals, who will give the start to Matthew Liberatore (1-2) when the clubs face off Friday.
|NYY: Severino
|STL: Liberatore
|7 (36 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (27.1 IP)
|5.25
|ERA
|5.60
|8.0
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -115
- NYY Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Cardinals
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (4-1) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will look to Griffin Canning (6-2) when the teams face off on Friday.
|ARI: Henry
|LAA: Canning
|12 (62.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (65.1 IP)
|4.31
|ERA
|3.99
|5.9
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -160
- ARI Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Luis Medina (1-7) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|CHW: TBD
|OAK: Medina
|-
|Games/IP
|10 (48.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|6.84
|-
|K/9
|8.3
Live Stream White Sox at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will look to Bryce Miller (5-3) when the clubs play Friday.
|TB: McClanahan
|SEA: Miller
|16 (93 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (55.2 IP)
|2.23
|ERA
|3.88
|9.7
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Rays at Mariners
- TB Odds to Win: -140
- SEA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rays at Mariners
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
