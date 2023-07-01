Amani Hooker is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Tennessee Titans clash with the New Orleans Saints in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Amani Hooker Injury Status

Hooker is currently not on the injury report.

Amani Hooker 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 46 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Amani Hooker 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Giants 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 2 @Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 3 Raiders 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 7 Colts 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Bengals 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 18 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

