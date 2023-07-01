Chris Moore: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Chris Moore's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Tennessee Titans against the New Orleans Saints. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Chris Moore Injury Status
Moore is currently not on the injured list.
Chris Moore 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|74 TAR, 48 REC, 548 YDS, 2 TD
Chris Moore Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|67.10
|196
|67
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|35.19
|311
|122
|2023 ADP
|-
|657
|219
Chris Moore 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Colts
|3
|3
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|4
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Bears
|3
|3
|63
|0
|Week 4
|Chargers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Raiders
|4
|2
|20
|1
|Week 9
|Eagles
|5
|4
|43
|1
|Week 10
|@Giants
|6
|3
|70
|0
|Week 11
|Commanders
|7
|5
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Dolphins
|3
|2
|7
|0
|Week 13
|Browns
|3
|3
|46
|0
|Week 14
|@Cowboys
|11
|10
|124
|0
|Week 15
|Chiefs
|8
|4
|42
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|4
|2
|25
|0
|Week 17
|Jaguars
|5
|3
|21
|0
|Week 18
|@Colts
|6
|2
|22
|0
