Drew Sample: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Drew Sample's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Drew Sample Injury Status
Sample is currently not on the injury report.
Drew Sample 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|2 TAR, 2 REC, -2 YDS, 0 TD
Drew Sample Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|-0.20
|776
|151
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|13.63
|451
|84
|2023 ADP
|-
|884
|136
Drew Sample 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|1
|1
|-4
|0
