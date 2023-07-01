England Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
One of the favorites going into the 2023 Women's World Cup is England, at +350 to win the tournament and -2500 to win its group.
England: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+350
|2
|1
|Odds to Win Group D
|-2500
|1
|1
England: Last World Cup Performance
Ellen White led his team at the 2019 World Cup, scoring six goals. And four years ago the team got one goal from Jill Scott.
England: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Haiti
|July 22
|5:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Denmark
|July 28
|4:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|China
|August 1
|7:00 AM ET
|-
|-
England Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Lucy Bronze
|31
|2
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alex Greenwood
|29
|6
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jessica Carter
|25
|3
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Lotte Wubben-Moy
|24
|23
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Esme Morgan
|22
|14
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Niamh Charles
|24
|15
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Millie Bright
|29
|5
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Mary Earps
|30
|1
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Hannah Hampton
|22
|21
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Ellie Roebuck
|23
|13
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Lauren Hemp
|22
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Lauren James
|21
|7
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Katie Robinson
|20
|22
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Jordan Nobbs
|30
|16
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Laura Coombs
|32
|18
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Katie Zelem
|27
|14
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Chloe Kelly
|25
|17
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Keira Walsh
|26
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Bethany England
|29
|19
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Georgia Stanway
|24
|8
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Alessia Russo
|24
|9
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Rachel Daly
|31
|19
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Ella Toone
|23
|10
|Manchester United WFC (England)
