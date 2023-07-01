Irvin Smith Jr.: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Irvin Smith Jr. is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Cincinnati Bengals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Irvin Smith Jr. Injury Status
Smith is currently listed as active.
Irvin Smith Jr. 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|36 TAR, 25 REC, 182 YDS, 2 TD
Irvin Smith Jr. Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|30.20
|307
|47
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|67.61
|219
|21
|2023 ADP
|-
|213
|26
Irvin Smith Jr. 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|8
|5
|36
|1
|Week 3
|Lions
|6
|2
|32
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|4
|3
|23
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|5
|4
|42
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|4
|4
|7
|1
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|4
|4
|28
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|3
|3
|14
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|2
|1
|3
|1
