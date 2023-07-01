In Week 12 of the 2023 season, Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals will square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Browning's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Jake Browning Injury Status

Browning is currently not on the injured list.

Jake Browning 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 8-for-15 (53.3%), 68 YDS (4.5 YPA), 1 TD, 0 INT 5 CAR, 39 YDS, 0 TD

Jake Browning Fantasy Insights

With 10.6 fantasy points this season (5.3 per game), Browning is the 44th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 306th among all players.

Through two games this season, Browning has completed 8-of-15 passes for 68 yards, with one passing touchdown and zero interceptions, resulting in 10.6 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 39 rushing yards on five attempts.

In Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, Browning posted 10.7 fantasy points, amassing 68 passing yards with one touchdown and zero picks while chipping in 40 rushing yards with his legs.

Other Bengals Players

Jake Browning 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 8 14 68 1 0 4 40 0

