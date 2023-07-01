Jaren Jackson Jr. 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Jaren Jackson Jr.'s odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA MVP award are +50000. For more stats and information on the Memphis Grizzlies player, see below.
Jaren Jackson Jr. MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)
- DPOY Odds: +2500 (5th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $2500)
Jaren Jackson Jr. 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|26
|Points
|21.5
|559
|Rebounds
|5.7
|148
|Assists
|1.7
|44
|Steals
|0.7
|19
|Blocks
|1.8
|48
|FG%
|44.7%
|189-for-423
|3P%
|31.3%
|42-for-134
Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Next Game
- Matchup: Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSE, BSIN
