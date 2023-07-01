Jay Tufele's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Jay Tufele Injury Status

Tufele is currently not listed as injured.

Jay Tufele 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 16 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Bengals Players

Jay Tufele 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 6 @Saints 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 7 Falcons 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 9 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card Ravens 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

