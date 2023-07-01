Joe Mixon's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Joe Mixon Injury Status

Mixon is currently listed as active.

Is Mixon your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Joe Mixon NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Joe Mixon 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 210 CAR, 814 YDS (3.9 YPC), 7 TD 75 TAR, 60 REC, 441 YDS, 2 TD

Rep Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Joe Mixon Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 179.50 42 14 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 175.94 48 10 2023 ADP - 33 14

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Joe Mixon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Steelers 27 82 0 7 63 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 19 57 0 3 26 0 Week 3 @Jets 12 24 0 3 14 0 Week 4 Dolphins 24 61 1 4 13 0 Week 5 @Ravens 14 78 0 3 10 0 Week 6 @Saints 8 45 0 4 23 1 Week 7 Falcons 17 58 1 3 33 0 Week 8 @Browns 8 27 0 7 32 0 Week 9 Panthers 22 153 4 4 58 1 Week 11 @Steelers 7 20 0 3 42 0 Week 14 Browns 14 96 0 2 10 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 11 21 0 5 33 0 Week 16 @Patriots 16 65 0 7 43 0 Week 18 Ravens 11 27 1 5 41 0 Wild Card Ravens 11 39 0 3 17 0 Divisional @Bills 20 105 1 2 18 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 8 19 0 3 15 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.