The 2023 season win total established for the Kentucky Wildcats, 6.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.

Kentucky Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -155 +135 60.8%

Wildcats' 2022 Performance

Kentucky struggled on offense last season, ranking 17th-worst in FBS (324.7 yards per game). However, it ranked 12th-best defensively, allowing just 311.4 yards per game.

On defense, Kentucky was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking seventh-best by allowing only 170.8 passing yards per game. It ranked 95th on offense (208.5 passing yards per game).

UK went 5-3 at home last season, but won just twice on the road.

As underdogs, the Cats went 3-4. When favored, they went 4-2.

Kentucky's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Will Levis QB 2,406 YDS (65.4%) / 19 TD / 10 INT

-103 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -7.9 RUSH YPG Christopher Rodriguez Jr. RB 904 YDS / 6 TD / 69.5 YPG / 5.2 YPC Barion Brown WR 50 REC / 628 YDS / 4 TD / 48.3 YPG Dane Key WR 37 REC / 519 YDS / 6 TD / 39.9 YPG J.J. Weaver LB 44 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK Jordan Wright LB 45 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Trevin Wallace LB 46 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 2 INT Keidron Smith DB 42 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD

Wildcats' Strength of Schedule

The Wildcats will face the 19th-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (79).

Kentucky is playing the sixth-toughest conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).

Kentucky's schedule features eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (three against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that totaled three or fewer wins).

Kentucky 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Ball State September 2 - - 2 Eastern Kentucky September 9 - - 3 Akron September 16 - - 4 @ Vanderbilt September 23 - - 5 Florida September 30 - - 6 @ Georgia October 7 - - 7 Missouri October 14 - - 9 Tennessee October 28 - - 10 @ Mississippi State November 4 - - 11 Alabama November 11 - - 12 @ South Carolina November 18 - - 13 @ Louisville November 25 - -

