Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Tennessee Titans kick off their season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Injury Status

Westbrook-Ikhine is currently listed as active.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 50 TAR, 25 REC, 397 YDS, 3 TD

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 57.70 220 82 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 46.97 270 105 2023 ADP - 346 118

Other Titans Players

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 2 1 13 0 Week 2 @Bills 4 1 13 0 Week 3 Raiders 3 3 40 0 Week 5 @Commanders 3 2 72 0 Week 7 Colts 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 8 5 119 2 Week 11 @Packers 2 2 28 0 Week 12 Bengals 6 4 58 0 Week 13 @Eagles 2 1 4 0 Week 14 Jaguars 8 3 23 1 Week 15 @Chargers 2 0 0 0 Week 16 Texans 3 2 23 0 Week 17 Cowboys 3 1 4 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0

