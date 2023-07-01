Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Yankees Player Props
|Cardinals vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
- Gorman has had a hit in 43 of 71 games this year (60.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 71), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 35.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.292
|AVG
|.185
|.374
|OBP
|.269
|.566
|SLG
|.369
|13
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|6
|30
|RBI
|17
|40/15
|K/BB
|42/15
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino (1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.