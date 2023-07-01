Paul DeJong -- with a slugging percentage of .588 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .234 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 31 of 54 games this season (57.4%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (22.2%).

He has homered in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 54), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (40.7%), including five games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 31 .205 AVG .255 .276 OBP .317 .410 SLG .500 6 XBH 13 5 HR 7 10 RBI 15 26/6 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 2

