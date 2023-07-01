Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators' Roman Josi is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Roman Josi's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
  • Norris Trophy Odds: +4000 (11th in NHL)

Roman Josi 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 32
Time on Ice 24:36 787:13
Goals 0.2 7
Assists 0.6 20
Points 0.8 27
Hits 0.6 19
Takeaways 0.3 9
Giveaways 0.8 24
Penalty Minutes 0.6 20

Roman Josi's Next Game

