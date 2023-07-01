Roman Josi 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators' Roman Josi is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
Roman Josi's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
- Norris Trophy Odds: +4000 (11th in NHL)
Roman Josi 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|32
|Time on Ice
|24:36
|787:13
|Goals
|0.2
|7
|Assists
|0.6
|20
|Points
|0.8
|27
|Hits
|0.6
|19
|Takeaways
|0.3
|9
|Giveaways
|0.8
|24
|Penalty Minutes
|0.6
|20
Roman Josi's Next Game
- Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
