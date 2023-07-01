Could the Nashville Predators' Roman Josi claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +4000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Roman Josi's Norris Trophy Odds

  • Norris Trophy Odds: +4000 (11th in NHL)
  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Think Roman Josi will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Roman Josi 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 32
Time on Ice 24:36 787:13
Goals 0.2 7
Assists 0.6 20
Points 0.8 27
Hits 0.6 19
Takeaways 0.3 9
Giveaways 0.8 24
Penalty Minutes 0.6 20

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Roman Josi's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.