Spain goes into the 2023 Women's World Cup as one of the favorites, at +600. Its odds to win Group C are -649.

Spain: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +600 3 1 Odds to Win Group C -649 3 1

Spain: Last World Cup Performance

At the most recent World Cup, Jennifer Hermoso was the team's top scorer with three goals. Also in that tournament, Lucia Garcia chipped in with one goal.

Spain: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Costa Rica July 21 3:30 AM ET - - Zambia July 26 3:30 AM ET - - Japan July 31 3:00 AM ET - -

Spain Roster

Name Age Number Club Rocio Galvez 26 4 Real Madrid (Spain) Oihane Hernandez 23 2 Real Madrid (Spain) Ona Batlle 24 2 Manchester United WFC (England) Olga Carmona 23 19 Real Madrid (Spain) Ivana Andres 28 5 Real Madrid (Spain) Laia Codina 23 17 FC Barcelona (Spain) Irene Paredes 32 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Misa Rodriguez 23 23 Real Madrid (Spain) Cata Coll 22 13 FC Barcelona (Spain) Enith Salon 21 13 Valencia CF (Spain) Alba Redondo 26 11 Levante UD (Spain) Teresa Abilleira Duenas 23 3 Real Madrid (Spain) Athenea Del Castillo 22 10 Real Madrid (Spain) Jennifer Hermoso 33 - CF Pachuca (Mexico) Mariona 27 8 FC Barcelona (Spain) Aitana Bonmati 25 6 FC Barcelona (Spain) Eva Navarro 22 - Atletico Madrid (Spain) Salma Paralluelo 19 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Irene Guerrero 26 23 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Maria Perez 21 - FC Barcelona (Spain) Alexia Putellas 29 14 FC Barcelona (Spain) Esther Gonzalez 30 9 Real Madrid (Spain) Claudia Zornoza Sanchez 32 21 Real Madrid (Spain)

