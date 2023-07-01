Tee Higgins is +8000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 37th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Tee Higgins 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +8000 37th Bet $100 to win $8,000

Tee Higgins Insights

Higgins had seven touchdowns and 1,029 receiving yards (64.3 per game) last year.

The Bengals threw the ball on 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 39.5% of the time. Their offense was eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Cincinnati owned the 23rd-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (229.1 allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking fifth-best with 265 passing yards per game.

All Bengals Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Joe Burrow +600 (1st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Ja'Marr Chase +15000 (31st in NFL) +1000 (1st in NFL) Trey Hendrickson +8000 (24th in NFL) Sam Hubbard +10000 (28th in NFL) Tee Higgins +8000 (37th in NFL) Joe Mixon +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Boyd +25000 (112th in NFL)

