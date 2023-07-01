The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Trayveon Williams and the Cincinnati Bengals opening the year with a contest versus the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Trayveon Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not on the injured list.

Trayveon Williams 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 6 CAR, 30 YDS (5.0 YPC), 0 TD 3 TAR, 2 REC, 30 YDS, 0 TD

Trayveon Williams Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 6.00 458 105 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 37.40 298 80 2023 ADP - 650 144

Other Bengals Players

Trayveon Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 11 @Steelers 2 7 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Titans 2 18 0 1 24 0 Week 13 Chiefs 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Browns 1 2 0 1 6 0

