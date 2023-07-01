The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Trevon Wesco and the Tennessee Titans opening the year with a contest versus the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Trevon Wesco Injury Status

Wesco is currently not on the injury report.

Trevon Wesco 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 4 TAR, 2 REC, 26 YDS, 0 TD

Trevon Wesco Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 4.60 475 92 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 7.46 500 104 2023 ADP - 612 96

Other Titans Players

Trevon Wesco 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Giants 2 1 23 0 Week 10 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Jets 1 1 3 0

