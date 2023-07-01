Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Baltimore Ravens at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 6 of the 2023 campaign. All of Spears' numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Spears has 16 carries for 80 yards (26.7 yards per game) and one touchdown in his last three games. He also has 11 receptions for 56 yards (18.7 per game).

Tyjae Spears Injury Status

Spears is currently listed as active.

Tyjae Spears 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 27 CAR, 156 YDS (5.8 YPC), 1 TD 19 TAR, 14 REC, 63 YDS, 0 TD

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Insights

With 27.9 fantasy points in 2023 (5.6 per game), Spears is the 33rd-ranked player at the RB position and 126th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Spears has totaled 19.6 fantasy points (6.5 per game) as he's run for 80 yards and scored one touchdown on 16 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 56 yards on 11 grabs (13 targets).

The high point of Spears' fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, when he tallied 12.9 fantasy points with four receptions (on five targets) for 35 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Tyjae Spears' matchup versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 0.9 fantasy points. He rushed for six yards on four carries on the day with four catches for three yards.

Other Titans Players

Tyjae Spears 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 27 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 8 49 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 6 0 4 3 0 Week 4 Bengals 5 40 0 3 18 0 Week 5 @Colts 7 34 1 4 35 0

