Tyler Boyd is +25000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 112th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Want to bet on Tyler Boyd? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tyler Boyd 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Tyler Boyd Insights

On 82 targets last season, Boyd reeled in 58 balls for 762 yards and five TDs, averaging 47.6 receiving yards.

The Bengals ran 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% running plays last season. They were eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Cincinnati owned the 23rd-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (229.1 allowed per game), and it was better offensively, ranking fifth-best with 265 passing yards per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Bengals Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Joe Burrow +600 (1st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Ja'Marr Chase +15000 (31st in NFL) +1000 (1st in NFL) Trey Hendrickson +8000 (24th in NFL) Sam Hubbard +10000 (28th in NFL) Tee Higgins +8000 (37th in NFL) Joe Mixon +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Boyd +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.