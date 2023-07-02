The New York Yankees (46-37) will lean on Gleyber Torres when they visit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (34-48) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, July 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (-105). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (8-1, 2.78 ERA) vs Jordan Montgomery - STL (5-7, 3.52 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

The Yankees have a record of 31-20 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (60.8% winning percentage).

New York has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 3-1 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) - 0.5 (+140) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 4th

