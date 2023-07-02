Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on July 2 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 119th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- In 60.3% of his games this year (44 of 73), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 14 games this year (19.2%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26 games this year (35.6%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (17.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (35.6%), including five multi-run games (6.8%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.289
|AVG
|.185
|.371
|OBP
|.269
|.570
|SLG
|.369
|14
|XBH
|12
|10
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|17
|44/16
|K/BB
|42/15
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (8-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.78 ERA ranks ninth, 1.129 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
