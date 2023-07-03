At +900, the Cincinnati Bengals sport the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati put together a 12-2-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bengals games.

Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in NFL), and it ranked 16th defensively with 335.7 yards allowed per game.

The Bengals put up a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 on the road last season.

When underdogs, Cincinnati picked up just one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow had 35 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).

Also, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

In 14 games, Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 receptions for 441 yards.

Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, hauling in 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).

Logan Wilson compiled one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +5000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +12500 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +900 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +6600 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +650 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

