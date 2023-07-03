On Monday, Brendan Donovan (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Yankees.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is hitting .280 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
  • Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this season (45 of 74), with more than one hit 20 times (27.0%).
  • Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12.2%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Donovan has driven home a run in 17 games this year (23.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 28 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 36
.289 AVG .269
.374 OBP .370
.437 SLG .387
10 XBH 6
5 HR 4
15 RBI 11
24/13 K/BB 18/17
2 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.53 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
