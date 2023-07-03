On Monday, July 3, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (48-37) host Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (35-48) at LoanDepot park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Marlins (-135). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (4-2, 3.53 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.44 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Cardinals and Marlins matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cardinals (+115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $21.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nolan Arenado hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 35 times and won 24, or 68.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Marlins have a record of 19-5 (79.2%).

Miami has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +1000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.