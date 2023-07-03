The Miami Marlins hope to halt their three-game losing run versus the St. Louis Cardinals (35-48), on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

The probable starters are Braxton Garrett (4-2) for the Marlins and Miles Mikolas (4-5) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (4-2, 3.53 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.44 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.44 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.44, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .288 batting average against him.

Mikolas is looking to record his seventh quality start of the year.

Mikolas will aim to last five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins will send Garrett (4-2) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.53 ERA this season with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 16 games.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Garrett has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

