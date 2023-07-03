Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, July 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 90 hits and an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .492.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
  • He has homered in 13.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this year (28 of 81), with two or more RBI 14 times (17.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 46.9% of his games this year (38 of 81), with two or more runs 10 times (12.3%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 40
.289 AVG .282
.404 OBP .344
.507 SLG .479
17 XBH 18
8 HR 7
24 RBI 22
46/28 K/BB 33/16
5 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.53, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
