The Tennessee Titans right now have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +12500.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC South: +375
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Tennessee Betting Insights

  • Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.
  • A total of five Titans games last season went over the point total.
  • Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per contest.
  • The Titans went 3-5 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.
  • As a favorite last season Tennessee had only two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.
  • The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.

Titans Impact Players

  • On the ground, Derrick Henry had 13 touchdowns and 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) last year.
  • In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 receptions for 398 yards.
  • Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.
  • On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.
  • Chris Moore had 48 receptions for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Texans.
  • In the passing game, Chigoziem Okonkwo scored three TDs, hauling in 32 balls for 450 yards (26.5 per game).
  • Kevin Byard compiled four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Saints - +3000
2 September 17 Chargers - +2800
3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500
4 October 1 Bengals - +900
5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000
6 October 15 Ravens - +1800
8 October 29 Falcons - +6600
9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6600
10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000
11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500
12 November 26 Panthers - +8000
13 December 3 Colts - +10000
14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000
15 December 17 Texans - +15000
16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000
17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000
18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

