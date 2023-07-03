Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .214 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks.
- In 37 of 73 games this year (50.7%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (21.9%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (8.2%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this year (28.8%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (34.2%), including five multi-run games (6.8%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.254
|AVG
|.172
|.338
|OBP
|.272
|.425
|SLG
|.305
|15
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|13
|34/14
|K/BB
|34/14
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Garrett (4-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.53, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
