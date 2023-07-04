Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Marlins on July 4, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Luis Arraez, Paul Goldschmidt and others when the Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 92 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .288/.375/.491 on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 86 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 23 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .277/.324/.490 so far this year.
- Arenado enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .294 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Jesús Luzardo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Luzardo Stats
- The Marlins will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo (6-5) for his 18th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Luzardo will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 25-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.53), 28th in WHIP (1.155), and ninth in K/9 (10.4).
Luzardo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 29
|6.1
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 18
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|5
|1
|at Mariners
|Jun. 12
|4.0
|6
|6
|5
|3
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 6
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|0
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 119 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 25 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .388/.438/.479 on the season.
- Arraez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a walk and two RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has collected 72 hits with 15 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .242/.338/.513 slash line so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
