The Miami Marlins (49-37) host the St. Louis Cardinals (35-49) at 1:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Marlins will look to Jesus Luzardo (6-5) against the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (6-5, 3.53 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-3, 7.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 7.45 ERA in 48 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.45, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .358 against him.

Wainwright heads into the game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Wainwright has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season heading into this game.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins will hand the ball to Luzardo (6-5) for his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed three hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.53 and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .240 in 17 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Luzardo has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

The 25-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 25th, 1.155 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks ninth among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.