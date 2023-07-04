Lars Nootbaar -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on July 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar has nine doubles, five home runs and 33 walks while hitting .256.
  • Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 31 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • He has homered in five games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Nootbaar has had an RBI in 19 games this season (35.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.4%).
  • He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 27
.234 AVG .277
.351 OBP .371
.319 SLG .436
4 XBH 10
2 HR 3
10 RBI 14
20/18 K/BB 26/15
2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Luzardo (6-5) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.53), 28th in WHIP (1.155), and ninth in K/9 (10.4).
