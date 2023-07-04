Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, July 4 at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Marlins.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.491) and total hits (92) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- In 65.9% of his games this season (54 of 82), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (36.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In 13.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (34.1%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (17.1%).
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (46.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.289
|AVG
|.286
|.404
|OBP
|.346
|.507
|SLG
|.476
|17
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|22
|46/28
|K/BB
|34/16
|5
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 92 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Marlins will send Luzardo (6-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.53), 28th in WHIP (1.155), and ninth in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
