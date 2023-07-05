Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Marlins on July 5, 2023
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Arraez, Paul Goldschmidt and others in the Miami Marlins-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has collected 93 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .288/.375/.489 so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 23 walks and 55 RBI (86 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .275/.322/.486 on the season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has put up 120 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .387/.440/.477 so far this year.
- Arraez has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 75 hits with 17 doubles, 22 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .248/.345/.523 so far this year.
- Soler enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 4
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
