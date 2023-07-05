The Minnesota Lynx (7-9) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Indiana Fever (5-11) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Target Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET.

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota Favorite: Lynx (-3.5)

Lynx (-3.5) Over/Under: 163.5

Fever vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 89 Fever 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Lynx

Pick ATS: Lynx (-3.5)

Lynx (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (163.5)

Fever vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Indiana has been the underdog in 10 games this season and won four (40%) of those contests.

The Fever have a record of 2-6 when they're set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Indiana's record against the spread is 10-5-0.

The Fever have an ATS record of 7-1 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

Indiana has seen eight of its 15 games go over the point total.

The average total for Fever games this season is 166.9 points, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Fever Performance Insights

In 2023, the Fever are sixth in the league offensively (81.8 points scored per game) and ninth defensively (85.1 points conceded).

On the glass, Indiana is third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (36.3 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (32.9 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Fever are sixth in the league in committing them (13.2 per game). They are worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

With 6.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.2% from downtown, the Fever are ninth and seventh in the league, respectively, in those categories.

The Fever are the second-worst team in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8.3 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.2%).

Indiana attempts 28.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 71.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 20.6% of Indiana's baskets are 3-pointers, and 79.4% are 2-pointers.

