The Minnesota Lynx (7-9) head into a home matchup with NaLyssa Smith and the Indiana Fever (5-11) at Target Center on Wednesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota picked up an 86-76 win versus Phoenix last time out. The team was led by Diamond Miller's 25 points, six rebounds and five steals and Napheesa Collier's 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Indiana is coming into this game having lost to Chicago 89-87 in their last outing. Smith led the team with 27 points and eight rebounds.

Lynx vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-125 to win)

Lynx (-125 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+105 to win)

Fever (+105 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-1.5)

Lynx (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Fever Season Stats

The Fever put up 81.8 points per game and allow 85.1, making them sixth in the league on offense and ninth on defense.

Indiana is the third-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (36.3) and best in rebounds allowed (32.9).

The Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in assists (17.9 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Indiana is sixth in the league in turnovers committed (13.2 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.8).

At 6.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.2% from downtown, the Fever are ninth and seventh in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Indiana is the second-worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (8.3 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.2%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever average the same amount of points per game at home as on the road (81.8), and concede fewer points at home (82.3) than away (86.7).

At home Indiana averages 36.7 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than away (36). It concedes 32.7 rebounds per game at home, 0.3 fewer than away (33).

At home the Fever are collecting 18.5 assists per game, 0.9 more than on the road (17.6).

Indiana commits more turnovers per game at home (13.8) than on the road (12.8), but it also forces more at home (12) than on the road (11.7).

This season the Fever are making fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than away (6.8). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.3%) than away (33.8%).

At home, Indiana gives up 7.2 treys per game, 1.8 fewer than away (9). It allows 33.1% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 6.4% lower than away (39.5%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Fever have won four out of the 10 games in which they've been the underdog.

The Fever have a record of 3-6 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Indiana has 10 wins in 15 games against the spread this year.

Against the spread, as a 1.5-point underdog or greater, Indiana is 9-1.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Fever have a 48.8% chance to win.

