Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .256 with nine doubles, five home runs and 33 walks.
- Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (32 of 54), with more than one hit 13 times (24.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 54), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (37.0%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (9.3%).
- He has scored in 24 of 54 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.234
|AVG
|.276
|.351
|OBP
|.367
|.319
|SLG
|.429
|4
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|15
|20/18
|K/BB
|28/15
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 92 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Marlins are sending Hoeing (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
