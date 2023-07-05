Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Tommy Edman (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .237 with 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 81 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.8% of them.
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (8.6%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has driven in a run in 17 games this year (21.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (37.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.257
|AVG
|.215
|.303
|OBP
|.302
|.389
|SLG
|.392
|10
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|10
|25/8
|K/BB
|25/16
|7
|SB
|7
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 92 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Marlins will send Hoeing (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.
