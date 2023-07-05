Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Willson Contreras (hitting .389 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .226 with 18 doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this season (39 of 75), with more than one hit 18 times (24.0%).
- In 9.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 29.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.254
|AVG
|.199
|.338
|OBP
|.295
|.425
|SLG
|.360
|15
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|14
|34/14
|K/BB
|36/15
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (92 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will send Hoeing (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
