On Wednesday, Willson Contreras (hitting .389 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .226 with 18 doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this season (39 of 75), with more than one hit 18 times (24.0%).

In 9.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 29.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .254 AVG .199 .338 OBP .295 .425 SLG .360 15 XBH 12 4 HR 5 18 RBI 14 34/14 K/BB 36/15 4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings