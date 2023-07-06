The Miami Marlins will look to Garrett Cooper for continued offensive production when they take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 116 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks seventh in the majors with a .426 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 398 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.487 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty (5-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Flaherty will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Matthew Liberatore Ian Hamilton 7/2/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins L 15-2 Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins L 10-9 Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins - Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Montgomery Dylan Cease 7/8/2023 White Sox - Away Miles Mikolas - 7/9/2023 White Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Lucas Giolito 7/14/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/15/2023 Nationals - Home - -

