On Thursday, Dylan Carlson (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .245 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.

Carlson has had a hit in 30 of 51 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits seven times (13.7%).

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

Carlson has driven in a run in 12 games this season (23.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 19 of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .247 AVG .243 .330 OBP .333 .393 SLG .371 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 18/9 K/BB 20/6 2 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings