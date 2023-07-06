After hitting .237 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is batting .257 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 35 walks.
  • In 60.0% of his games this season (33 of 55), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (23.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 9.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 20 games this season (36.4%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.1%) he had more than one.
  • In 25 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 29
.234 AVG .278
.351 OBP .376
.319 SLG .435
4 XBH 11
2 HR 3
10 RBI 15
20/18 K/BB 30/17
2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Marlins will send Perez (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw a third of an inning, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.47, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
